Lawrence Whistler

Lawrence Whistler, CFA, is President and Chief Investment Officer at Nottingham Advisors. He has over 20 years of experience, including 10 years as a bond trader for Merrill Lynch Capital Markets in Los Angeles, California, and New York, New York, prior to relocating to Buffalo in 2004. He is currently the President for the CFA Society of Buffalo. He is an adjunct professor at the Canisius College Wehle School of Business. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance from The College of William & Mary and an MBA from Emory University.