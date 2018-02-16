Larry Whistler

Larry Whistler, CFA, is President and Chief Investment Officer at Nottingham Advisors. Earlier, he was a bond trader for Merrill Lynch Capital Markets. He received a bachelor’s degree in finance from The College of William & Mary and an MBA from Emory University. He is the returning President for the CFA Society of Buffalo. Mr. Whistler formerly was on the boards of Gateway-Longview, Inc., the Kaleida Health Foundation, Hauptman-Woodward Institute, United Way of Buffalo & Erie County and the Buffalo Niagara Partnership. He is an adjunct professor at the Canisius College Wehle School of Business.