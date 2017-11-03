David Westenberg

David Westenberg, CFA, is a Senior Vice President and Senior Equity Analyst at C.L. King & Associates. Mr. Westenberg joined the company in January 2016 with seven-plus years of investment industry experience, most recently at Canaccord Genuity, where he was an Equity Research Associate covering 20 companies in the animal health and diagnostics industries. Prior to joining Canaccord Genuity in 2014, he was an investment banking Senior Associate at AmeriTech Advisors for three years, where he focused on life sciences companies. He also spent two years as a Market Research and Financial Analyst at Milan, Italy-based diagnostics firm Tethis, a portfolio company of the $1 billion-plus AUM holding company Genextra. Mr. Westenberg started his career in equity research at ThinkEquity Partners. He has a master’s degree in finance from Universita Bocconi in Milan, Italy, and a B.S. in business administration from San Francisco State University. He is also a CFA charterholder.