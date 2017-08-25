The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Matthew R. Werner

Werner, Matthew R.

Matthew R. Werner is an Analyst and Portfolio Manager for Chilton Capital Management LLC’s REIT strategy. Prior to joining Chilton in 2011, he served as Associate in the Investments Group at Salient Partners where he performed due diligence on real estate private equity and hedge funds. Mr. Werner has been quoted in numerous national publications and has been interviewed as a “REIT Expert.” He has made REIT education a priority by speaking to symposiums and investor associations around the country. Mr. Werner has a B.S. with honors from Boston College, Carroll School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder, a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Houston, and a member of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts — NAREIT. He is also a board member for the Amigos de las Americas Houston Chapter, an organization that sends local high school students on community service trips to rural, underprivileged Central and South American communities.

Related Interviews:

Using a REIT Strategy to Ensure Shareholder Returns
August 25, 2017

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)
Interview with the CEO: Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)
Interview with the CEO: Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Using a REIT Strategy to Ensure Shareholder Returns
A Dividend Strategy Focused on Quality Growth
Applying ESG Criteria in A High Yield Bond Fund
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Single-Family Rentals and Apartments Performing at the Right Time
REIT Sector Performance Being Weighed Down by Retail
A Bullish View on Apartments Subsector as Supply Diminishes
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This