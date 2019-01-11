Rick Weiss

Rick Weiss is Chief Bank Strategist of Ambassador Financial Group. Mr. Weiss joined Ambassador Financial Group in 2015 as Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations. Selected by Forbes and Starmine in 2015, 2010 and 2006, Mr. Weiss is recognized as one of the top stock-pickers for the thrift and mortgage finance industry. He was also named by The Wall Street Journal as “Best on the Street.” Mr. Weiss is regarded as an industry expert and is often quoted in financial media outlets, including The Wall Street Transcript, Dow Jones News, American Banker and SNL Financial. He was a Director of Banks and Thrifts in the research department at Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC, and Senior Bank Analyst at Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. He also worked in the corporate finance department at Ryan, Beck, and Co. and started his career at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.