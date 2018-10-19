Weiss, Frederick L.

The Wall Street Transcript
Frederick L. Weiss, CFA, is a Senior Investment Manager and leads the research efforts of CIBC Private Wealth Management’s investment team. Mr. Weiss is also co-manager of the firm’s Mid-Cap Growth Equity Strategy, where he is responsible for researching the technology and health care sectors of the market. He came to the firm in 1989 from Adams, Harkness & Hill, where he was a vice president and senior analyst covering the technology and health care sectors. Mr. Weiss earned a Bachelor of Arts magna cum laude from Harvard College and a Master of Business Administration with honors from the Harvard Business School. He is a member of the DeCordova Museum’s Business Council and serves on the board of trustees for the Cambridge School of Weston. Mr. Weiss has been recognized by Institutional Investor magazine in its rating of national buy-side research professionals. In 2016, he was honored with a CIBC MVP Achievers Award.

Buying High-Quality Midcaps with Opportunity to Grow Over the Long Term
October 19, 2018

