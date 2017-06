L. Joshua Wein

L. Joshua Wein, CAIA, Executive Director and Co-Portfolio Manager, joined BB&T Asset Management in 2008 and Sterling Capital Management through merger in 2010. Mr. Wein is an investment analyst on Sterling’s Advisory Solutions Team, with a focus on alternative investments, and also is Co-Portfolio Manager of the Sterling Capital Long/Short Equity Fund. Prior to joining BB&T, he worked as a managing member of Bellator Capital Partners, a long/short equity fund focused primarily on small- and mid-cap equities. He also worked as an equity research associate covering enterprise software companies at First Union Securities. Mr. Wein received a bachelor’s degree in finance from Emory University and an MBA from Vanderbilt University.