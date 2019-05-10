David Webb

David Webb is the Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and has been with the company since 2018. Prior to that, Mr. Webb worked for State National Companies, which was acquired by Markel Corporation in 2017, as SVP of Reinsurance and Program Underwriting. Between 2005 and 2009, he held capital markets roles for a life reinsurance company and later advised on a consulting basis. Mr. Webb holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder, an MBA from Wake Forest University and is a CFA charterholder.