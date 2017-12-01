Watts, Randy

Randy Watts, CFA, is the Chief Investment Strategist at William O’Neil + Co. Inc. With more than 25 years of equity asset management experience, Mr. Watts has a specific focus on large- and small-cap growth stocks. He started his career as an Equity Analyst at Freedom Capital Management in Boston, before spending nine years at Westfield Capital Management as an Equity Analyst and then as a Partner and Portfolio Manager overseeing a $500-plus million growth stock portfolio. While at The Boston Company, Mr. Watts was a Senior Managing Director with responsibility for small- and midcap growth investments. He managed $4 billion in long and long/short equity portfolios and hired, trained and managed a team of investment professionals. Most recently, Mr. Watts ran a $300 million long/short equity portfolio for Folger Hill Asset Management in New York. He is a graduate of University of Virginia. He is on the film and video committee at the Whitney Museum in Manhattan. Mr. Watts also serves on the Leadership Councils for both the Benson-Henry Institute for Mind Body Medicine and the Department of Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital.