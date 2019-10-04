Mark Watson

Mark Watson is Managing Director of the Boston Impact Initiative Fund, which offers blended capital to address the racial wealth gap in eastern Massachusetts. He is also the Founder of Keel Asset Management LLC, a financial advisory firm that provides socially responsible financial planning and investment advisory services to nonprofits, public and corporation pension plans. He is also an investment committee member of the Fair Food Fund; Chair of the Triskeles Foundation’s asset management committee; Board President of Sustainable Cape, Inc.; and a former board member of the Social Venture Network.