Kelcy L. Warren

Warren, Kelcy L.

Kelcy L. Warren is Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the board of directors of Energy Transfer LP and has been a leader in the energy industry for nearly 40 years. Mr. Warren co-founded Energy Transfer in 1996, which began as a small intrastate natural gas pipeline operator and is now one of the largest and most diversified publicly traded energy companies in the industry. Today, the Energy Transfer family of partnerships includes Energy Transfer, Sunoco LP and USA Compression Partners, LP.

Interview with the CEO and Chairman: Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)
February 28, 2020

