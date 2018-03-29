Waring, Michael

The Wall Street Transcript
Michael Waring founded Galileo Global Equity Advisors in 2000 and has served as the firm’s Chief Executive Officer since its inception. The Portfolio Manager for the Galileo High Income Plus Fund and the Galileo Growth and Income Fund, he is among Canada’s most experienced small- and mid-cap equities portfolio managers. Before founding Galileo in 2000, Mr. Waring was Vice President, Director and Portfolio Manager for KBSH Capital Management Inc. from 1985 to 1999. He is a CFA charterholder and member of the Toronto CFA Society, and holds an MBA from the University of Western Ontario. A committed philanthropist, Mr. Waring founded Kids In Class, a registered charity that builds schools and provides financial support to children and their families in developing countries. The charity’s current area of focus is in Vietnam, and Mr. Waring frequently travels to rural areas in that country to personally oversee the charity’s projects.

Related Interviews:

Looking for Both Growth and Income in Small-Cap and Midcap Names
March 29, 2018

