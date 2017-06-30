Nels Wangensteen

Nels Wangensteen is Co-Founder, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager of MayTech Global Investments. Mr. Wangensteen has established an enviable record of success in global investing over more than 20 years in the business. Before co-founding MayTech in 2017, Mr. Wangensteen was a principal and portfolio manager at Integre Asset Management, where he created the Global Growth Strategy in 2008. Prior to his work at Integre, Mr. Wangensteen was a portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman’s Private Asset Management Group from 1999 to 2008 and at Ingalls & Snyder from 1998 to 1999. He also served as a vice president at the Industrial Bank of Japan and was an analyst at the Bank of Montreal. Mr. Wangensteen began his career at Coopers & Lybrand. Mr. Wangensteen earned a B.A. in political science from Colgate University and an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University.