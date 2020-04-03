The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Ken Villazor

Villazor, Ken

Ken Villazor is President and CEO of Flower One Holdings Inc. At the helm of Flower One, Mr. Villazor has more than 20 years of experience in corporate affairs including communications, public relations, business development, regulatory affairs, government relations, philanthropy and public policy. He has held numerous senior positions in the pharmaceutical industry, working extensively in government-regulated aspects of commercial operations including formulary/market access, pricing compliance, price controls, manufacturing grants, regulatory approvals, and shaping federal and provincial government policies. Mr. Villazor has been a director of Organic Garage Ltd. (CVE:OG) since 2016 and serves on its audit committee, governance committee and compensation committee. He has worked for a number of large pharmaceutical companies including SmithKline Beecham, GlaxoSmithKline and Biovail Corporation as well as with the industry’s national trade association based in Ottawa. In addition, Mr. Villazor spent more than a decade in the sports and entertainment industry, including having served as an Alternate Governor and adviser to a National Hockey League franchise. His board experience spans the academic sector, not-for-profit sector and publicly traded companies.

Related Interviews:

Interview with the President and CEO and the Chief Strategy Officer: Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF)
April 03, 2020

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO and the Chief Strategy Officer: Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: HC2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)
Interview with the President and CEO: Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Investing in Small Caps with an Absolute-Return Strategy
Looking for Companies Able to Generate and Allocate Free Cash Flow
Using a Systematic Fundamental Process to Invest in Small-Cap Growth
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Opportunity for Investors to Capitalize on Early Stage of U.S. Cannabis Development
Optimistic That Legalization 2.0 Will Transform Canadian Cannabis Companies
Companies with Good Balance Sheets Will Better Withstand Headwinds
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 