Ken Villazor

Ken Villazor is President and CEO of Flower One Holdings Inc. At the helm of Flower One, Mr. Villazor has more than 20 years of experience in corporate affairs including communications, public relations, business development, regulatory affairs, government relations, philanthropy and public policy. He has held numerous senior positions in the pharmaceutical industry, working extensively in government-regulated aspects of commercial operations including formulary/market access, pricing compliance, price controls, manufacturing grants, regulatory approvals, and shaping federal and provincial government policies. Mr. Villazor has been a director of Organic Garage Ltd. (CVE:OG) since 2016 and serves on its audit committee, governance committee and compensation committee. He has worked for a number of large pharmaceutical companies including SmithKline Beecham, GlaxoSmithKline and Biovail Corporation as well as with the industry’s national trade association based in Ottawa. In addition, Mr. Villazor spent more than a decade in the sports and entertainment industry, including having served as an Alternate Governor and adviser to a National Hockey League franchise. His board experience spans the academic sector, not-for-profit sector and publicly traded companies.