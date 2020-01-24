Brian T. Velie

Brian T. Velie is a Director and Senior Equity Analyst at Capital One Securities, Inc. He joined the firm in June 2008. Before joining Capital One Securities, Mr. Velie was employed as a cost engineer by the Northrop Grumman Corporation and before that as a project engineer by the Procter & Gamble Company. Mr. Velie received his B.S. in electrical engineering with honors from the State University of New York-Buffalo and an MBA in finance from Tulane University.