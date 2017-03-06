John Vandermosten

John Vandermosten, CFA, is currently a Senior Biotechnology Research Analyst for Zacks Investment Research, where he covers a portfolio of small-cap biotechnology names. His background includes 15 years of experience in a variety of investment management and research roles across all market cap ranges and throughout the capital structure. Formerly, Mr. Vandermosten was a Research Analyst for singular research covering the health care space and a Consultant with Coker Group, a national health care services firm providing financial advisory, investment banking, health care IT and other services to hospitals and other health care organizations. Prior to his role as Sellside Analyst and Consultant, Mr. Vandermosten was a Portfolio Manager at Westwood Holdings Group and covered health care and other spaces as Research Analyst. He also worked at the Teacher Retirement System of Texas as Investment Analyst on the agency’s large-cap call overwriting fund. Mr. Vandermosten has an MBA from Texas A&M University, an M.A. from Tulane University and a B.A. from San Diego State University. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a board member with the CFA Society of Dallas.