John Vandermosten

John Vandermosten is currently a Senior Biotechnology Research Analyst for Zacks Investment Research where he covers a portfolio of small-cap biotechnology names. His background includes 17 years of experience in a variety of investment management and research roles across all market cap ranges and throughout the capital structure. Formerly, Mr. Vandermosten was a Research Analyst for Singular Research covering the health care space and a Consultant with Coker Group, a national health care services firm providing financial advisory, investment banking, healthcare IT and other services to hospitals and other health care organizations. At Coker Group he consulted with clients in a variety of strategic and financial areas, including asset valuations, due diligence and transactions. Prior to his role as a Sellside Analyst and Consultant, he was a Portfolio Manager at Westwood Holdings Group and covered health care and other spaces as Research Analyst. Mr. Vandermosten also worked at the Teacher Retirement System of Texas as Investment Analyst on the agency’s large-cap call overwriting fund. He has an MBA from Texas A&M University, an M.A. from Tulane University and a B.A. from San Diego State University. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Dallas.