Simon Upfill-Brown

Upfill-Brown, Simon

Simon Upfill-Brown is Chief Executive Officer, President and Director of Trecora Resources. Mr. Upfill-Brown has over 20 years senior level experience in international management of coatings, chemicals and renewable resources. Most notably, from 1993 he was President and CEO of Haltermann Inc., a North American provider of custom chemical manufacturing services to major chemical companies. Haltermann was a subsidiary of Ascot plc until its acquisition by The Dow Chemical Company in June 2001. As General Manager of Dow Haltermann from 2001 – 2008, he successfully integrated operations in four countries from five different entities for the newly formed $230 million global business unit that offered custom manufacturing services to the performance chemical industry. Mr. Upfill-Brown was also CEO of his own consulting firm, as well as CEO of a venture-backed algae-to-fuels company spun out of MIT in 2001, and a technology start-up focused on converting organic waste to hydrocarbon fuels. He began his career in the paint and protective coatings industry. He holds undergraduate degrees in chemistry and mathematical statistics from Stellenbosch University, South Africa and an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

