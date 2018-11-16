Underhill, Roland

The Wall Street Transcript
Roland Underhill is Principal Managing Director at Underhill Investment Management, LLC. He joined Underhill Investment Management, LLC in 2009 after more than 45 years in the investment business in Los Angeles, New York and Marin County, California. He was a general partner with Lateef Investment Associates from 1994 to 2007, during which time firm assets rose from $189 million to over $5 billion. From 1991 to 1994, Mr. Underhill was a principal and senior vice president at Van Kasper Securities, a San Francisco-based brokerage firm, where he did research, brokerage, corporate finance and managed the Los Angeles office. In 1989 and 1990, he was a principal and co-founder of Wilkinson & Underhill, a small Los Angeles investment management firm. From 1985 to 1989, Mr. Underhill helped manage Concord Partners, the venture capital arm of Dillon Read & Co. Early in his career, in 1961, Mr. Underhill entered the securities brokerage industry with Hill Richards & Co., a Los Angeles-based brokerage house, until 1964 when he joined Crowell Weedon & Co., another Los Angeles-based regional brokerage firm, in a similar capacity. By 1967, Mr. Underhill was named Head of Research, and in 1969, he was elected a general partner in the firm, where he remained until he resigned in 1985 to go to Dillon Read & Co. as a senior vice president. Mr. Underhill has made numerous contacts in various industries and companies and in Wall Street, and he has analyzed hundreds of companies, met with an enormous number of company managers and personnel, and extensively networked all these contacts. Mr. Underhill brings this wealth of experience for the benefit of the company’s clients. Mr. Underhill earned a B.S. in accounting and finance from UCLA where he was a three-year letterman on the UCLA basketball team under legendary coach John Wooden.

Going Against the Trend with a Buy-and-Hold Strategy
November 16, 2018

