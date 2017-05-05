The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Yolanda R. Turocy

Turocy, Yolanda R.

Yolanda R. Turocy, Managing Director at Neuberger Berman Group LLC, joined the firm in 2001. Mrs. Turocy is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the Capital Group. She joined the firm from Oscar Capital Management, LLC, where she was a partner. Prior to that, she was with Goldman Sachs, where she was a Vice President for private client services. Mrs. Turocy earned a B.S., cum laude, in American studies from Case Western Reserve University and an MBA in both finance and marketing from Columbia University.

May 05, 2017

