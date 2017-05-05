Turocy, Yolanda R.

Yolanda R. Turocy, Managing Director at Neuberger Berman Group LLC, joined the firm in 2001. Mrs. Turocy is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the Capital Group. She joined the firm from Oscar Capital Management, LLC, where she was a partner. Prior to that, she was with Goldman Sachs, where she was a Vice President for private client services. Mrs. Turocy earned a B.S., cum laude, in American studies from Case Western Reserve University and an MBA in both finance and marketing from Columbia University.
Investing in Established Companies with Favorable Financial Metrics
May 05, 2017