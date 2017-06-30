Christopher J. Trompeter

Christopher J. Trompeter, CFA, is Chief Operating Officer at Tradition Capital Management, LLC and works on Tradition’s Investment Committee. Mr. Trompeter is also an analyst responsible for the consumer discretionary sector and regional banks. He is a founder and principal of the firm and has over three decades of investment management experience. Earlier, Mr. Trompeter was a senior portfolio manager at Brundage, Story and Rose, where he was a member of the Core Stock Selection Group and the Technology Research Group. Mr. Trompeter also worked at Citibank Global Asset Management, where he was a senior portfolio manager. Mr. Trompeter began his career at Bankers Trust Company in 1978 managing equity, balanced and fixed income portfolios for institutional clients. Mr. Trompeter graduated from St. Lawrence University.