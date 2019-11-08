Troegle, Brandon L.

The Wall Street Transcript
Brandon L. Troegle, CFA, CAIA, is Managing Director of Hillcrest Asset Management. He has 17 years’ experience. Earlier, he was an equity analyst at Morningstar and securities analyst at Bank of America. He received an MBA from Cox School of Business, Southern Methodist University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration and history from Austin College. Mr. Troegle serves as a director of the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Combining Behavioral Analysis and Fundamental Research
November 08, 2019

