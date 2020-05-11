William C. Trimble

William C. Trimble is the Chief Executive Officer, President and a member of the board of directors of Easterly Government Properties Inc. Mr. Trimble co-founded Easterly Partners, LLC and had been its Chief Executive Officer and managing partner from August 2011 until its initial public offering completed in February 2015. Prior to joining Easterly Partners, LLC, Mr. Trimble served from April 2009 to August 2011 as the Chief Operating Officer and as a member of the investment committee of PRP, LLC, an investment management firm that managed funds that invested in properties leased to the U.S. General Services Administration, or GSA. Mr. Trimble also spent 10 years as head of client relations for Red Comb, LLC, a Baltimore, Maryland-based asset management firm specializing in domestic, small-capitalization equity securities. Mr. Trimble previously spent five years as head of marketing and a member of the investment committee of Winston Capital Management in McLean, Virginia. In 1994, he co-founded the Winston Growth Fund, a long/short equity fund of funds. Mr. Trimble’s board memberships presently include serving as Chairman of the board of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, a global organization supporting general aviation, and as a member of the boards of Bessemer Securities Corporation and The Bessemer Trust Company, N.A. Mr. Trimble earned his MBA and B.A. from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.