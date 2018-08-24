Clayton Triick

Clayton Triick, CFA, is Portfolio Manager of Angel Oak Capital Advisors. Mr. Triick is the Lead Portfolio Manager for the UltraShort Income Fund and a portfolio manager for the Flexible Income Fund and the Multi-Strategy Income UCITS Fund. He is a portfolio manager within the nonagency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities markets and focuses on cross-asset fund allocation and interest rate risk management of Angel Oak’s funds and institutional separately managed accounts. Mr. Triick has been in the investment management industry since 2009 and has experience across multiple sectors of fixed income. Prior to joining Angel Oak in 2011, he worked for YieldQuest Advisors, where he was a member of the investment committee focusing on the interest rate risk, currency risk and commodity exposures of the portfolios alongside directly managing the closed-end fund allocations within the portfolios and individual accounts. Mr. Triick holds a BBA degree in finance from the Farmer School of Business at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst — CFA — designation.