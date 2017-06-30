Mark Travis

Mark Travis is the CEO, President and a Co-Founder of Intrepid Capital Management, Inc. Mr. Travis is the President of the Intrepid Capital Funds. He is also the Lead Portfolio Manager of the Intrepid Capital Fund, the Intrepid Disciplined Value Fund, the separately managed Intrepid Balanced and Intrepid Disciplined Value portfolios, and the Intrepid Capital, L.P. Mr. Travis has over 30 years of experience in asset management. He received his B.A. in economics from the University of Georgia.