Leigh Travers

Leigh Travers is CEO and Managing Director of DigitalX Ltd. Mr. Travers is Vice Chairman of the Australian Digital Commerce Association — ADCA — and Chair of the Initial Coin Offering — ICO — Industry Working Group. Mr. Travers worked for seven years at a boutique wealth management firm as an Investment Adviser and Designated Trading Representative — DTR. Mr. Travers holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Communications from the University of Western Australia and Fintech Certification from MIT.