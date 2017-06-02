Heydon Traub

Heydon Traub, CFA, CFP, is CEO of Traub Capital Management, LLC. Prior to founding Traub Capital Management in 2003, Mr. Traub was a Principal and Senior Vice President of State Street Global Advisors and head of its Global Asset Allocation team. He was responsible for over $50 billion in assets representing over 3,500 accounts. Mr. Traub received a degree in economics from Brandeis University, and an MBA in finance and accounting from the University of Chicago. Mr. Traub has been an adjunct professor at Brandeis University’s international business program, teaching international portfolio management.