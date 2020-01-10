Paul D. Tobias

Paul D. Tobias is Chairman of mBank and Chairman and CEO of Mackinac Financial Corporation. Mr. Tobias has nearly 42 years of experience in the financial services and banking industries. He was appointed as Chairman of mBank and Chairman and CEO of Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004 after structuring and leading the successful $30 million recapitalization of the company when it was known as North Country Bank and Trust. He also served as CEO of mBank from July 2005 until November 2006. Previously, he was a co-founding partner of Mackinac Partners, LLC, an unrelated financial and operational advisory company. He also served as CEO of Munder Capital Management, Executive Vice President of Comerica Incorporated, where he was the head of Mergers and Acquisitions and Corporate Strategy, and as an investment banker at McDonald & Company. He is a cum laude graduate of Albion College and earned an MBA with distinction from the University of Michigan. Mr. Tobias is also Chairman of the Elcot Fund based in London, England.