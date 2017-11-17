Michael Testorf

Michael Testorf, CFA, is Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of ClearBridge Investments, LLC. Mr. Testorf is a portfolio manager on the Global Growth Equity investment team and co-manages numerous global and international growth strategies. He joined ClearBridge Investments in 2015 and has 30 years of investment industry experience. Prior to joining ClearBridge, Mr. Testorf served as a senior portfolio manager and Senior Partner at R Squared Capital Management LLP. For 13 years, he worked at Artio Global Management — formerly Julius Baer — where he was most recently a senior portfolio manager, international equities. Mr. Testorf also held positions at the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund and BZW Securities. He began his career at the Investment Management Training Program at Commerzbank AG in Hamburg. Mr. Testorf earned a B.A. in business and economics from the Wirtschaftsakademie Hamburg — Academy of Business and Administration — in Hamburg, Germany. He received the CFA designation in 2000.