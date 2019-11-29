Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor, M.Sc., P.Geo., is Director, President and CEO of Great Bear Resources Ltd. Mr. Taylor is a structural and economic geologist and mining entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience with both producers and exploration companies. He has been President and Director of Great Bear Resources Ltd. since December 2010. He is currently Chairman of TSX.V-listed Dunnedin Ventures and formerly a geologist with Imperial Metals, Inc., a TSX.V company, from 2004 to 2009. Mr. Taylor graduated with a Bachelor of Science honors degree in earth sciences in 2000 and a Master of Science degree in structural geology from Carleton University in 2003.