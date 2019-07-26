Jim Tassoni

Jim Tassoni, CFA, is Portfolio Manager of North Star Investment Management Corp. Mr. Tassoni has over 15 years of investment experience, including positions as an analyst, consultant and portfolio manager with WCM Investment Management, Morgan Stanley and UBS Financial Services, Inc. Mr. Tassoni earned his B.S. from Michigan State University and is currently a candidate for the Chartered Financial Analyst — CFA — designation. Mr. Tassoni is a registered investment adviser of Regal Investment Advisors, LLC, and Founder and CIO of Durand Capital Partners. Mr. Tassoni is a portfolio manager of the North Star Opportunity Fund.