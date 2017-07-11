Christine Tan

Christine Tan is Senior Portfolio Manager and Chief Investment Officer of Excel Investment Counsel Inc. Ms. Tan has over 13 years of experience in the financial services industry. She joined Excel Investment Counsel Inc. in September 2012 and assumed the role of Portfolio Manager of the Excel Emerging Markets Fund in January 2013. Prior to joining Excel Investment Counsel Inc., Ms. Tan was Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Gluskin Sheff + Associates in Toronto, a pre-eminent wealth manager serving high net worth private clients and institutional investors, where she co-managed a top-quartile $1 billion Canadian equity portfolio. Previously, Ms. Tan started her career with CIBC Wood Gundy in Edmonton. Subsequently, she was an investment banker with TD Securities in Toronto, focused primarily on mergers and acquisitions. Ms. Tan has in-depth knowledge of emerging markets acquired through her extensive travel and numerous due-diligence trips. She speaks several languages, including Mandarin, Cantonese and Malay. When managing money, she uses a disciplined bottom-up growth-at-a-reasonable-price — GARP — approach to achieve strong risk-adjusted returns for investors. Ms. Tan holds a Master of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business and an Honors Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Alberta. She is also a CFA charterholder.