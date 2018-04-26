Jay Sugarman

Jay Sugarman is the Chairman and CEO of Safety, Income & Growth Inc., and he is also Chairman and CEO of iStar. He has served as a director of iStar (NYSE:STAR) since 1996 and its Chief Executive Officer since 1997. Prior to forming iStar and its predecessors, Mr. Sugarman managed private investment funds on behalf of the Burden family — a branch of the Vanderbilt family — and the Ziff family. Mr. Sugarman received his undergraduate degree summa cum laude from Princeton University, where he was nominated for valedictorian and received the Paul Volcker Award in Economics, and his MBA with high distinction from Harvard Business School, graduating as a Baker Scholar and recipient of the school’s academic prizes for both finance and marketing.