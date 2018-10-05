Jack E. Stover

Jack E. Stover is President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. Mr. Stover has been the Chief Executive Officer and President of Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc., since December of 2015. Mr. Stover has also been a director and Chairman of the audit committee of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., since May of 2016. He also previously served as President, CEO and Director of Antares Pharma Inc. from September 1, 2004, to October 2008. Mr. Stover also previously served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of SICOR Inc. from April 2002 to August 12, 2003. Prior to joining Sicor Inc., Mr. Stover served as Executive Vice President and Director of a proprietary women’s drug company, Gynetics Inc., and Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer and Chief Financial Officer of B. Braun of America. From 1975 to 1993, he was employed by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP — formerly, Coopers & Lybrand — where, since 1985, he was a partner. Mr. Stover holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business from Lehigh University and is a certified public accountant.