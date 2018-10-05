Spencer Stewart

Spencer Stewart is a Portfolio Manager and Founding Partner of Seven Canyons Advisors. Before Seven Canyons, he was a senior research analyst and a portfolio manager at Grandeur Peak Funds where he managed the Grandeur Peak Emerging Opportunities Fund from 2013 to 2017 in the diversified emerging markets category, the Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund from 2015 to 2016 and the Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund from 2013 to 2015. Mr. Stewart was previously a research analyst at Wasatch and an analyst at Sidoti & Company in New York, a small-cap stock institutional brokerage firm.