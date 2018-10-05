Sam Stewart

Sam Stewart is a Portfolio Manager and Founding Partner of Seven Canyons Advisors. He is the lead Portfolio Manager of the Seven Canyons Strategic Income Fund and a Portfolio Manager on the Seven Canyons Innovators Fund at Seven Canyons Advisors. Sam Stewart was also the Founder of Wasatch Advisors, and over his 43-year tenure at Wasatch, he helped build the company into an internationally known brand in global small-cap investing with assets of over $17 billion as of March 31, 2018.