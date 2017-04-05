Brian R. Stangel

Brian R. Stangel is Deputy Chief Investment Officer at Hanseatic Management Services. He joined Hanseatic in 1995. Mr. Stangel has a B.A. from the University Wisconsin-Milwaukee and his FINRA Series 65. He works closely with Mr. Ed Meihaus, Chief investment Officer, overseeing all composites and the investment process. Mr. Stangel also works closely with marketing, client services and business development. Over the years, Mr. Stangel developed knowledge and experience in each of the major operational and support areas of the business, including trading, compliance and performance accounting.