Richard L. Soloway

Richard L. Soloway is Chairman of the board of directors of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. since October 1981, and President and CEO since 1998. He was awarded Ernst & Young’s “Entrepreneur of the Year” in 2001 and awarded Guardian Angels “Champions for Safety through Education” in 2006. He has over three decades of security industry experience — pioneering in U.S. and international markets. He also holds numerous electronic design and manufacturing patents for security technology.