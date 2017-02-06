Smith, Ronald E.

The Wall Street Transcript
Ronald E. Smith is President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Deep Down, Inc. Mr. Smith co-founded Deep Down in 1997, and has served as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, President and Director since December 2006. Prior to December 2006, Mr. Smith was Deep Down’s President. Mr. Smith graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science degree in ocean engineering in 1981. Mr. Smith worked both onshore and offshore in management positions for Ocean Drilling and Exploration Company, or ODECO; Oceaneering Multiflex; Mustang Engineering; and Kvaerner before founding Deep Down. Mr. Smith’s interests include all types of offshore technology, nautical innovations, state-of-the-art communications, diving technology, hydromechanics, naval architecture, dynamics of offshore structures, diving technology and marketing of new or innovative concepts. Mr. Smith is directly responsible for the invention or development of many innovative solutions for the offshore industry, including the first steel tube flying lead installation system. Mr. Smith is also credited for the new patented Loose Steel Tube Flying Leads, subsea deployment systems, new subsea J-plates and the recently patented NHU — Non-Helical Umbilical — which is a mobile steel tube umbilical production facility employing a new concept to build steel tube umbilicals.

