Rick Smith

Rick Smith is CEO and Founder of Axon Enterprise, Inc. Mr. Smith founded the original company, TASER, in 1993. As the TASER device become ubiquitous in law enforcement, Mr. Smith pushed the company beyond weapons technology and toward a broader purpose of matching technology to public safety needs in order to make the world a safer place. Under his leadership, the company has grown from a garage in Tucson to a Nasdaq-listed global market leader in conducted electrical weapons, body-worn cameras and digital evidence management software. Mr. Smith was named the Ernst and Young 2002 Entrepreneur of the Year, 2014 Tech Titan by the Phoenix Business Journal, 2016 OneNeck and was given the IT Solutions Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2016 Governor’s Celebration of Innovation and 2016 BBVA Compass Innovation in Entrepreneurship Award. He graduated from Harvard with a degree in neuroscience, has a master’s degree in international finance from the University of Leuven in Belgium and an MBA from the University of Chicago.