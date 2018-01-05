Smith III, Rex L.

Rex L. Smith

Rex L. Smith III is Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Community Bankers Trust Corporation and Essex Bank. Mr. Smith has been a director of the company since 2011. Mr. Smith has been President and Chief Executive Officer of the company and the bank since 2011. He served as the bank’s Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer from 2010 to 2011, and he held the responsibilities of President and Chief Executive Officer of the company and the bank, including serving as Executive Vice President of the company, for eight months in 2010 and 2011. From 2009 to 2010, he was the bank’s Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. From 2007 to 2009, he was the Central Virginia President for Gateway Bank and Trust, and from 2000 to 2007, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of The Bank of Richmond. Mr. Smith has over 35 years of experience in the banking industry and a unique perspective from the management experiences that he has had with different banks. He is also intimately aware of the particular opportunities and challenges facing the company and the bank, as he has been a member of executive management for eight years.