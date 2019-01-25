The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

A.T. Smith

Smith, A.T.

A.T. Smith is Chief Executive Officer of Berry Petroleum Corporation. Mr. Smith has significant experience in all phases of the oil and gas exploration and production business in the U.S. and internationally. He was most recently the CEO of TS&J Consulting, a full-service upstream E&P consultancy practice advising clients on A&D, strategic and operational initiatives, and Hillwood International Energy, an international E&P company that had operations in the U.S., Russia and Iraq. While at Hillwood, Mr. Smith oversaw strategic transactions representing over $2 billion of aggregate value and a 1 billion-plus-barrel resource discovery along with the associated $500 million-plus development project. Prior to that, Mr. Smith spent 25 years in various roles at Chevron Corporation, including President and General Manager of Russia operations, where he led several major acquisition projects and operational initiatives. He graduated magna cum laude from Amherst College with a major in geology and Russian and has a master’s degree and Ph.D. in economic geology from The Pennsylvania State University.

Related Interviews:

Interview with the CEO: Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY)
January 25, 2019

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Founder, Chairman and CEO and the EVP and CFO: W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)
Interview with the CEO: Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY)
Interview with the President and CEO: International Frontier Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:IFRTF)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking Through and Past Near-Term Volatility
Protecting Capital and Generating Income with High-Quality Stocks
Building a Portfolio with Multiple Levels of Diversification
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Overall Backdrop is Constructive for Energy in 2019
Bullish Forecast for Oil Prices in 2019
Buybacks Will Serve as the Silver Lining for Banks in 2019
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 