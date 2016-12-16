John Skibski

John L. Skibski is Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Risk Management Director of Monroe Bank & Trust and MBT Financial Corp. Mr. Skibski joined Monroe Bank and Trust in 1994. He is a member of the board of directors of the bank and its parent company, MBT Financial Corp. He is a graduate of the University of Toledo, earning Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration degrees. Mr. Skibski has also represented Michigan members of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis by serving as a member of the FHLBI board of directors since 2008. He currently serves on the executive/governance committee and as Chair of the risk oversight committee. Previously, he served on the audit and budget/IT committees. Throughout his career, Mr. Skibski has been active in the financial industry and in the Monroe community. Mr. Skibski has been a member of the Institute of Management Accountants, or IMA, since 1991; has been recognized as a Certified Management Accountant, or CMA, and as Certified in Financial Management, or CFM; and served two terms as a vice president of the Toledo — Ohio — Chapter. Mr. Skibski previously served on the internal audit committee of the Michigan Bankers’ Association, three years as President of the Monroe Family YMCA and two years as President of Monroe Golf & Country Club. He currently serves on the School Board of St. Mary Catholic Central High School and chairs its finance committee. Previously, Mr. Skibski held positions at Monroe County Community College, Security Bank of Monroe/First of America and Michigan Gas Utilities.