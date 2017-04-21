Singh, Hartaj

The Wall Street Transcript
Hartaj Singh is Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering biotechnology at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Singh was Managing Director and Senior Biotechnology Analyst at BTIG Securities. He began his sellside career at Lehman Brothers, and subsequently moved to the buy side covering biotechnology at Visium Asset Management and Tecumseh Partners. He began his career as a Clinical Trial Project Manager for ClinTrials Research and also worked as a Strategic Analysis Manager for Johnson & Johnson, both of which give him critical experience in clinical trial design. Mr. Singh has a B.A. in biology from Case Western Reserve University and also did extensive graduate work in computational neurobiology. He also holds an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.

Biotech Space Lining Up for New Product Cycle
