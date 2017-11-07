Henrik Damkjaer Simonsen

Henrik Damkjaer Simonsen is Chief Financial Officer of Nuevolution AB. Mr. Simonsen joined Nuevolution in August 2015. He has extensive experience as an analyst of pharmaceutical and biotech companies, experience in IPOs of life science companies in Denmark, Sweden, the U.K. and Belgium, and M&A experience from transactions with Nordic life science companies. His most recent position was at SEB, where he was a director, responsible for life science, in SEB Corporate Finance. Prior to that, he was a senior analyst at SEB Equities from 2004 to 2011. From 1990 to 2004, he was an equity analyst and senior equity analyst at Nordea Securities. Mr. Simonsen received his M.S. in economics from the University of Copenhagen.