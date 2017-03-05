Silva, Alison

The Wall Street Transcript
Alison Silva, M.A., is the President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Critical Outcome Technologies, Inc. Previously, she was a Co-Founder, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Synlogic, Inc., where she lead the regulatory strategy, drug development and operational aspects of the company’s focus on the discovery and development of engineered therapeutic probiotics. Ms. Silva is also a Co‐Founder of The Orphan Group, a specialty consulting company focused on assisting companies with developing and implementing their orphan drug strategy and product lifecycle management. Ms. Silva previously held the position of Chief Operating Officer at SLA Pharma, a GI‐oncology-focused biotech company, where she was responsible for heading up U.S. corporate and clinical operations for their pipeline of orphan drug candidates. Prior to joining SLA Pharma, Ms. Silva was Vice President of Drug Development at Marina Biotech through its acquisition of Cequent Pharmaceuticals in 2010, where she held the same role since 2007. Ms. Silva began her career in drug development in clinical operations with various positions at Pfizer, Massachusetts General Hospital and the University of Massachusetts. Ms. Silva holds a bachelor’s degree from Clark University, and a master’s degree from Clark University and UMass Medical Center.

