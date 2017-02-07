Luana Siegfried

Luana Siegfried is a Research Associate at Raymond James & Associates, Inc. Ms. Siegfried is a Brazilian Economist with six years’ experience working in the financial markets of Brazil, Mexico and the U.S. She joined Raymond James & Associates, Inc. in 2015 as part of the energy research team, focusing on coverage of integrated and large E&P companies. Prior to joining the firm, she served as the Senior Oil and Gas Analyst position at Grupo Bursatil Mexicano. Ms. Siegfried holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from the Pontificia Universidade Catolica in Rio de Janeiro and a Master in Financial Economics from the Fundacao Getulio Vargas in Sao Paulo.