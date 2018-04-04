The Wall Street Transcript
Dhruv Shringi

Dhruv Shringi is the Co-Founder and CEO of Yatra Online, Inc. Mr. Shringi leads the company’s business initiatives and led the company to its successful listing on the Nasdaq under the ticker YTRA, making it only the second Indian e-commerce company to be listed on this global stock exchange. Since its successful launch in January 2006, Mr. Shringi has led Yatra Online, Inc. to grow from a three-member organization to a 3,200-people-strong organization, making it the leading travel brand in the country. In 2011, Mr. Shringi was listed by Fortune magazine amongst the top 40 CEOs in India, and he also served as the Vice Chairman of the Internet and Mobile Association of India from April 2011 to June 2013 and currently serves as the Chairman of FICCI’s online travel and technology committee. His most recent role prior to Yatra Online, Inc. was as Director, Group Operations and Technology of the Ebookers Group in London. Prior to his stint at Ebookers Group, Mr. Shringi worked with Ford Motor Company in its Business Strategy team based in London and before that spent over six years with Arthur Andersen in the offices in Delhi and London. He holds an MBA from INSEAD and is also a qualified Chartered Accountant.

Interview with the Co-Founder and CEO: Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)
April 04, 2018

