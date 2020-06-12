John F. Sheridan

John F. Sheridan has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. since March 2019 and as a member of the board of directors since June 2019. He previously served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer since April 2013. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Sheridan served as Chief Operating Officer of Rapiscan Systems, Inc., a provider of security equipment and systems, from March 2012 to February 2013. Mr. Sheridan served as Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Operations for Volcano Corporation (NASDAQ:VOLC), a medical technology company, from November 2004 to March 2010. From May 2002 to May 2004, Mr. Sheridan served as Executive Vice President of Operations at CardioNet, Inc., a medical technology company. From March 1998 to May 2002, he served as Vice President of Operations at Digirad Corporation, a medical imaging company. Mr. Sheridan holds a B.S. in chemistry from the University of West Florida and an MBA from Boston University.