The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Brian Shepardson

Shepardson, Brian

Brian Shepardson, CFA, CIC, has been with James Investment Research, Inc. since 1999, and he is First Vice President and Portfolio Manager, and serves as an investment committee member. In addition, Mr. Shepardson is the Secretary and Assistant Treasurer of the James Advantage Funds. Mr. Shepardson has many duties, including the analysis of equities, fixed income and mutual funds. He obtained his Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from the University of Cincinnati in 1996. Mr. Shepardson has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and the Chartered Investment Counselor designation from the Investment Counsel Association of America.

Related Interviews:

Rethinking How Portfolios Are Positioned in the Current Cycle
April 05, 2019

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chief Strategy Officer: Grown Rogue International Inc. (CNSX:GRIN)
Interview with the CFO: CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST)
Interview with the President and CEO: Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Positioning Investments for a Late-Cycle Economic Environment
Rethinking How Portfolios Are Positioned in the Current Cycle
Focusing on the Company-Specific Microeconomics
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Growing Investor Interest in the Cannabis Sector
Biosynthetic Cannabinoids Poised to Be a Big Disruptor in the Cannabis Space
Restaurants Should Look to Grow Both Off-Premise and In-Restaurant Business
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 